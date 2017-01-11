Ben Affleck Just Revealed A Bunch Of Embarrassing Facts About His Brother

Ben and Casey Affleck are the epitome of brotherly love — in the best and worst ways. When Casey won a Golden Globe, Ben congratulated him with a fist-bump and a hug. But when he wasn't thanked in the acceptance speech, he pulled another classic sibling move: Telling embarrassing stories. On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel pointed out this lack of acknowledgment and was clearly on Ben's side. He played a video of Ben thanking Casey during an Oscar acceptance speech and another of Eli Manning thanking his big brother after winning the Super Bowl. "He thanked a shit ton of people," the older brother complained. "I was a little taken aback." Then, when Kimmel asked about the possibility that both brothers would win Oscars, he got into the juicy stuff. "This would be the very first time someone would win an Oscar who didn't brush his teeth from ages 10 to 14," he teased. "It would be the very first time that someone wins an Oscar who pulls his pants all the way down at the urinal.... the first person to win who's scared of butterflies." Then, he conjured up an image you won't be able to get out of your head: "He would be the first to win who used to touch himself to Vicki the Robot from Small Wonder." Now we know far too much.
