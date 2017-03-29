You’ve probably been asked this question on the first day of every single thing you’ve done. If you could have any superpower, what would it be? There is a correct answer: invisibility, obviously. But a very close second is time travel. A superpower is ultimately an asset that enables you to be a better person. The ability to visit different time periods to gain insider knowledge or change the past is pretty cool, but also risky.
You might get stuck in the past with no clue how to get back to your normal life. And then there's that whole ripple effect thing — accidentally knock over one little teacup and all of a sudden World War III is happening. If you're traveling to the future, all you're going to do is wonder, "How did this happen?!" and then obsess about how to change it, making all of your friends and family hate you.
But isn't this the stuff great movies are made of? These movies prove it.