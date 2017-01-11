On the heels of the news that 17 suspects were arrested in connection to Kim Kardashian's robbery in Paris, the Kardashians have fallen victim to another robbery. The family's DASH store in Hollywood was robbed on Monday, with between $1,400 and $1,600 worth of merchandise stolen, according to Entertainment Tonight. The outlet reports that the suspect in the Los Angeles robbery was caught on camera. This isn't the first time the Kardashians have dealt with loss prevention issues at DASH. In season 10 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim investigated potential theft problems at the New York location of the store. In season 10's sixth episode, "Don't Panic!," Kim has hidden cameras installed in the store and hires a plant, Sal, to "steal" clothes from DASH. As Kim and Jonathan watch Sal walk around the store, they note that none of the employees are watching him or even asking if he needs help. "At the very least, if they're suspicious, they should be keeping a closer eye on him," Kim says to the camera, referencing the DASH employees. "Sal is stealing things right in front of them, and they're not even paying attention." After the employees fail to stop Sal, as well as another plant Kim sends to DASH, from taking the merchandise, Kim lectures them — on camera, of course — about getting their act together. Kardashian tells the New York store's employees that she was "shocked" at the theft she witnessed. She also tells the camera that she hopes the employees will take her advice seriously, and that the theft won't happen again. Unfortunately, though, it looks like DASH still isn't immune to theft issues. The family hasn't yet commented publicly on Monday's DASH robbery at the Los Angeles store.
