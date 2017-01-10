By the very nature of The Bachelor, it's hard to get to really know the women on the show. Each contestant has to share the screen with 29 other women (and one love-hungry man), which doesn't leave viewers much time to find out much about their lives prior to going on the show. For example, we just found out that Nick Viall's pick for his first solo date, Danielle, has the most unexpected side gig in Bachelor history. By day, the soft-spoken Danielle spends her time caring for newborn babies as a neonatal nurse. But when she's not on the clock? The 31-year-old is busy starring in country music videos. Danielle plays the flirty love interest in singer-songwriter Cole Swindell's video for "Middle of A Memory." And though we had no idea about Danielle's second life, it's hardly a secret: the video has nearly 12 million views on YouTube. I know! The video is about a woman who keeps disappearing on Swindell in the middle of would-be romantic moments. For smitten Nick Viall's sake, let's hope Danielle doesn't try to recreate the scenario on The Bachelor this season.