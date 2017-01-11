U.S. News & World Report has released its list of 100 best jobs for 2017, and if you're considering a career in healthcare, we have some good news. An overwhelming number (52!) of the top 100 jobs are in health-related fields, including the job that snagged the top spot.
To compile its rankings, U.S. News looked at data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as well as factors like work/life balance, median salary, and employment rate. The report also took into consideration long-term employment opportunities within each field, which is one reason why healthcare is so widely represented.
“Health care jobs often require a human element, so they can’t be exported or entirely replaced by robots — at least not yet,” explains Susannah Snider, a finance editor at U.S. News. Other fields that appear more than once are technology and business.
Ahead, we're counting down the top 10 to reveal the No. 1 best job for 2017. Get ready to dust off your MCAT study books.