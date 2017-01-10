Eric Kennemer, husband of former 16 & Pregnant star Myranda Trevino Kennemer, has been hospitalized after a car accident. Kennemer is in critical condition and is being treated at the Memorial Hermann hospital in Houston, Texas, according to Us Weekly. The magazine also reports that another person died in the car crash. In a Facebook post Monday, Trevino Kennemer asked God to send her husband home from the hospital. "Please God, give Eric the strength to become well again," Trevino Kennemer wrote. "And please give me the strength to be strong for both of our wonderful children you have blessed us with, as well as him. Please let him come home soon. His children need him very much. And so do I."
The couple have two children together, daughters Kaylee and Rylee, and they have been married since 2013. They starred on 16 & Pregnant in 2012.
