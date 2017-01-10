Regrets. We've all got a few. Though, my regrets have never been tied to the relinquishing of a Grammy-nominated hit. Ed Sheeran, on the other hand, now knows exactly what that feels like. In an interview with 97.1 AMP Radio, the bearded crooner opened up to host Carson Daly about a few things, as Teen Vogue notes. Particularly how he feels about penning Justin Bieber's hit, "Love Yourself."
"Justin took it and did his thing on it, and released it as a single and made it what it is... I wouldn't say it was just all me," he said. "Love Yourself" was originally written for Sheeran's soon to be released album, Divide. He gave it up because, for whatever reason, he felt, "It just wouldn’t have made it. "It just shows you that you shouldn’t always write stuff off." The hit song eventually made its way to Bieber's 2015 album Purpose. The album is nominated for two Grammys, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Not too bad for cast-off, Ed. Sheeran shouldn't feel too bad, though, he won a Grammy last year for "Thinking Out Loud."
