Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt Resolve To Play Nice

It's amazing what a difference a few days can make. Just last week Angelina Jolie's lawyers attacked Brad Pitt for trying to have their divorce documents sealed, charging that the actor was "terrified" about information related to investigations of alleged child abuse would be made public. Now, however, the warring spouses have changed their tune and announced that they will be keeping their divorce private for the sake of their six children. People reports that Jolie and Pitt have released a joint statement about their plans, adding that they now intend to "act as a united front." "The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues,” the statement reads. "The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification,” Jolie and Pitt continued. Jolie and Pitt, who were married in 2014, are currently following a temporary custody agreement with regards to their children. Pitt, who appeared at the Golden Globes on Sunday, had been fighting to keep documents related to the Jolie-Pitt brood sealed, accusing Jolie of releasing sensitive information about the family. It now appears as though the actress has agreed to his request for privacy.
