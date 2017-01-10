The social media star posted this side-by-side to illustrate what a little flexing can achieve. "Not a transformation photo," she captioned it. "I took these seconds apart." "On the left I'm flexing pretty hard and on the right I'm not even pushing out, I'm just relaxed as you'd find me at any other moment in the day," she continued. "Just a reality check." Well, it was a reality check we needed. The comments are filled with people thanking her for her honesty and giving us that much-needed reminder that it's not worth basing our bodies off of what we see online. They're constantly changing, and that is what makes each and everyone's fitness journey unique.