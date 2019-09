Instagram is a great place for fitness inspiration. The #fitspo hashtag has more than 37 MILLION entries, but one user is reminding us that not all those photos are what they seem. GirlxFit is a 21-year-old fitness guru who regularly uses Instagram to document her diet and fitness, Popsugar reports . A few days ago, she also let us all in on a secret. While looking at #goals pictures can be good motivation , they're definitely not the end-all be-all of how you should look. This isn't just because everyone's bodies are different, but also because there's one simple trick people use to make their muscles more prominent.