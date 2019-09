President Obama Was A Groomsman This Weekend

As the end of his term approaches in just 11 days, President Obama is slowly transitioning back into regular life (or as regular as it can get when you're a former president). It's time to get used to seeing him do normal-people things — like attending a wedding. This past weekend, the president was a groomsman in the Jacksonville, FL, wedding of his longtime staffer Marvin Nicholson, the White House trip director who's been known to play a round of golf with Obama. Nicholson married Helen Pajcic, who worked on Obama's presidential campaign in 2008, according to The Florida Times-Union . The private ceremony was held at a home on the banks of the St. Johns River in Avondale, according to Action News Jax . Secretary of State John Kerry was the officiant, adding yet more political star power to the event. People lined up around the residence hoping to get a glimpse of the motorcade. Reporter Steven Dial of First Coast News in Jacksonville shared a photo of the wedding in a tweet: