President Obama will soon be out of work, but Spotify thinks it has just the job for the soon-to-be former POTUS. As NME pointed out, founder of Spotify Daniel Ek took to Twitter to urge Obama to apply for a new position at the company: President Of Playlists. According to the listing, the job would be "overseeing our music curation and playlists team, across offices around the world." Instead of dedicating his days to diplomacy, Obama could now dedicate it to Diplo. Seriously, he has all the right credentials — like exactly right. When it comes to job requirements, Spotify is looking for someone who has "at least eight years experience running a highly-regarded nation."
Hey @BarackObama, I heard you were interested in a role at Spotify. Have you seen this one? https://t.co/iragpCowpO— Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) January 9, 2017
The company needs a candidate who can speak passionately about music. "Let us be clear," it says, "you should be nothing short of one of the greatest speakers of all time." Having someone famous like Kendrick Lamar play your birthday party is a real plus, as is anyone "with experience in programming playlists at a federal level." "Anything from an eclectic summer playlist, to a celebratory, 'I just found my birth certificate' playlist," Spotify wrote. While the listing is clearly all in good fun after Obama reportedly joked he would gladly take a job at the company, it's also a nod to how good Obama's playlists were when he was in office. Who could forget his summer Spotify playlist, which included everyone from Janelle Monáe to Nina Simone? Not to mention his gym playlist, which revealed that, like all of us, Obama works out to Beyoncé. Here's hoping that even in his post-presidential life, Obama makes all his playlists public.
