Ashley Graham Would Be A Bond Girl — But Only For THIS Bond

Little did we know that one of our favorite models — and one of our favorite Vogue cover stars ever — may be a double threat. "I actually feel like there is a Broadway woman living inside of me and she’s never really been able to come out because I can’t really carry a tune," Ashley Graham told Entertainment Tonight. Lucky for Graham (and our ears), she probably won't need a high C belt to act in the next James Bond movie. And apparently she'd be down to do just that — on one condition. "The only way I would be able to be a Bond Girl is if Idris Elba was James Bond,” Graham told ET. "He's just so fine." She went on to describe the British actor (whose Oscar snub last year was possibly the most egregious of them all) as confident, sexy, and someone who takes charge. Those qualities also perfectly describe Graham, so this sounds like an ideal pairing. In fact, Graham is so psyched about the possibility, she even offered to act in the role for free: "Don't tell my agent that, though," she laughed. We know Elba's into the idea, despite one James Bond author's decidedly racist assertion that Elba is "too street" to play 007. Right, just like Graham is apparently "too curvy" and "too small" to appear in certain photos, according to some? It seems like prime time for a plus-size Bond girl and the first Black Bond to show haters a thing or two.
