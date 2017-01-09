If you look up "oh...okay!" in the dictionary, you get this new Black Swan Snapchat lens. The dark ballet thriller starring Natalie Portman and Mila Kunas came out in theaters in 2010, just a year before Snapchat was created. Today, seven years later, it's hopping aboard the bandwagon by releasing a Snapchat lens in the style of the movie. Oh...okay! The limited edition filter was released in celebration of the Golden Globes, for which the film was a nominee for Best Drama back in 2011, with Natalie Portman taking home the Globe for Best Actress in a Drama. Admittedly, the lens is pretty cool, mimicking the unforgettably bold makeup from the film's production of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake." People are loving it.
Advertisement
There's a Black Swan filter on Snapchat! LIVING! I'm the literal gif now... pic.twitter.com/0KVBnYa3lp— Billy (@billyjolie) January 9, 2017
THE BLACK SWAN FILTER ON #SNAPCHAT IS GIVING ME SO MUCH LIFE.— Stefani Romagnoli (@StefRomagnoli) January 8, 2017
When Snapchat allows you to unleash your inner Black Swan #selfie #snapchat #filter #blackswan pic.twitter.com/FhGchvQEfR— Alyssa White ? (@Lyssarie) January 8, 2017
@Snapchat please keep the Black Swan filter; I am completely in love. ?— Zoë ❄️?❄️ (@zozofaerie) January 9, 2017
The Black Swan Snapchat filter is pretty cool ???⚫️???? pic.twitter.com/kcyHaYMI9t— Ạ₦☥ҤØ₦¥ϼ ?☥❄️ (@the_anthonyp) January 8, 2017
Sure, it's awesome, but why now? Twitter has some theories.
Is @Snapchat trying to tell us something with that Black Swan filter? #GoldenGlobes #NataliePortman— Lyanne Andrade (@LyanneAndrade12) January 8, 2017
Why is there a Black Swan snapchat filter? They making a sequel orrrr?! ?— ? (@xo__LP) January 8, 2017
Why is there a "Black Swan" filter on Snapchat? Does this mean Natalie Portman is winning the Golden Globe tonight? #ThingsToPonder— Christina De Nicola (@CDeNicola13) January 8, 2017
Is this a way to cheer on Natalie Portman at tonight's Golden Globes? Is it a secret hint that Black Swan is getting a sequel? Or is it just 'cause? Whatever the reason, we know what movie we're watching as soon as the Golden Globes are over.
Advertisement