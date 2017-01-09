Story from Tech

There’s Now A Black Swan Snapchat Lens For Some Reason

Kathryn Lindsay
If you look up "oh...okay!" in the dictionary, you get this new Black Swan Snapchat lens. The dark ballet thriller starring Natalie Portman and Mila Kunas came out in theaters in 2010, just a year before Snapchat was created. Today, seven years later, it's hopping aboard the bandwagon by releasing a Snapchat lens in the style of the movie. Oh...okay! The limited edition filter was released in celebration of the Golden Globes, for which the film was a nominee for Best Drama back in 2011, with Natalie Portman taking home the Globe for Best Actress in a Drama. Admittedly, the lens is pretty cool, mimicking the unforgettably bold makeup from the film's production of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake." People are loving it.
Advertisement
Sure, it's awesome, but why now? Twitter has some theories.
Is this a way to cheer on Natalie Portman at tonight's Golden Globes? Is it a secret hint that Black Swan is getting a sequel? Or is it just 'cause? Whatever the reason, we know what movie we're watching as soon as the Golden Globes are over.
Advertisement

More from Tech

R29 Original Series