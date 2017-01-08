Watch This Mesmerizing GIF Of All 30 Bachelor Contestants Morphing Into One Girl

This season of The Bachelor has already proved to be a polarizing one. Some longtime viewers are dropping out. Others are still waving the #BachelorNation flag. Most can agree that the show has a long way to go in terms of inclusivity and representing real women, though some strides have been made — and we're only two episodes in. In a celebration of the 30 women who are competing for roses and the heart of Mr. Nick Viall, CompanyReviews.com created a special GIF and you won't be able to look away. The image takes all 30 of Viall's prospective loves and blends them all into one woman. Yep, that one woman combines all of the bouncy, beachy waves; ultra-white smiles; and every going-out top that season 21 has to offer. While the result certainly is...something, it's tough to tell whether or not she's there for the right reasons. Hey, just to be fair, why not mashup all of the Bachelors too? America might just find him irresistible.
