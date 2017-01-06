Starz’s Newest Show, The White Princess, Looks Mesmerizing

It's winter. It's cold and it feels like we have only four hours of daylight to consume each day. You know what that means? It's time to hibernate. So consider this the perfect season to curl up with the new series on Starz, The White Princess. The network just released the teaser to this much-anticipated series, starring Jodie Comer as the famed Princess Elizabeth. Now, before you think, Really? Another period-based drama?, this one just might be a little different. The story is a follow-up to the hit show The White Queen, meaning there's a lot of history to dig through. Not to mention Suki Waterhouse plays the famed royal's jealous sister, Cecily of York. Meaning, if you've never seen the show, you now have the perfect excuse to do some preliminary binging, ahead of the "coming soon" release of The White Princess. Check out the teaser, below.
