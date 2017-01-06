Jason Momoa’s New Netflix Show Is Basically Game Of Thrones In Canada

Today, Netflix released the trailer its new Jason Momoa-led series, Frontier. And while the full story line remains vague, I can't help but notice some parallels to HBO's Game of Thrones.
The harsh terrain. The visuals. The accents... Momoa's also been cast as another ruthless warrior — who can forget his turn as scary warlord Khal Drogo in GoT. The man knows what he's good at. And playing powerful men, swathed in nature's finest withered leathers and tattered furs is definitely his lane. But make no mistake, I am absolutely here for this. The show is set in the beautiful wild of Canada in the 18th century. In the series he plays Declan Harp, a "part-Irish, part-native American outlaw campaigning to breach the fur trade." The six-episode first season of Frontier debuts on Netflix January 20, and it's already been picked up for a second season. Clearly, this formula works. Check out the trailer, below.
