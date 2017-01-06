Why Shannen Doherty Is Thanking Her Radiation Machine

We idolized Shannen Doherty when she was 90210's Brenda Walsh — and she’s been nothing but inspirational since she was first diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2015 and began talking openly about her struggle with the disease.
Doherty, 45, has been very vocal and generous with her thank yous and letters of appreciation throughout her fight. The actress has thanked her husband, her oncologist, and her mom, among others. And now she’s continuing that list of gratitude by thanking the radiation machine she has named Maggie. On Wednesday, Doherty posted a photo on her Instagram account of her posing alongside the machine with an introduction to Maggie. The post includes what is essentially a fan letter to the machine. “This is Maggie. I've seen Maggie five days a week for what seems like forever. We have a love hate relationship. I love her because she's part of the life saving treatment I'm receiving,” Doherty wrote beside the photo. For some, it might seem unconventional to pay tribute to a machine, and to do so this publicly for that matter, but considering how open Doherty has been about her struggle this whole time, revealing not only the hard and the sweet, but the truly painful, we wouldn't expect anything less. She continued in her post with, “I'm seeing her twice tomorrow so that I can wrap this phase up faster. Goodnight sweet Maggie. See ya tomorrow. #cancerslayer”
An outpouring of encouraging comments has ensued — over 1,000 of them — since she posted. And we're sending good vibes Doherty's way, too. Check out the whole post below.
This is Maggie. I've seen Maggie five days a week for what seems like forever. We have a love hate relationship. I love her because she's part of the life saving treatment I'm receiving. It's astounding how far we have come with technology. One day, Maggie will be retired and the cure will be found. Things like immunotherapy are the future but for now.... it's me and Maggie. I'm seeing her twice tomorrow so that I can wrap this phase up faster. Goodnight sweet Maggie. See ya tomorrow. #cancerslayer
Advertisement