These Kanye West Album Rankings Are Getting Heated On Twitter

Morgan Baila
Photo: VILLARD/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock.
On January 4, Complex did something very on brand for them. The magazine decided to rank every Kanye West album in order from greatest to weakest. This was a bold move because, as one of the most influential and controversial artists of our time, West is a polarizing guy. His music, as one would find out by searching #KanyeRanked on Twitter, is even more polarizing. No one can agree on which album is the best (or the worst) and things are getting pretty heated. As one tweet points out, the conversation around the rapper shows just how influential his presence in rap, hip-hop, and beyond, has been over the past decade. Based on a quick browse, it seems that "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" and "Late Registration" are consistently at the top of the charts. (I agree.) But the debate went on and on and on. Even West protégée and standout artist Chance The Rapper got involved. He called out the site for their poor choices and rewrote his own take.
Some are getting pissed.
But for most, it's simply too difficult to choose.
In the end, this tweet won it all, by ranking the rapper's most WTF moments instead.
