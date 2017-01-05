David Spade Ends Up In The Hospital Following Three-Car Accident

After a scary accident, David Spade is back at home recovering. The 52-year-old was involved in a three-car crash the evening of January 4 in Los Angeles, Us Weekly confirms. Spade, in his Range Rover, was hit by another vehicle from behind, causing his car to skid and turn around, an eyewitness tells the site. After he came to a stop, he was apparently put on a gurney and taken to a hospital for potential injuries. The onlooker is quoted as saying that the actor seemed okay, and mostly "just looked scared and shaken up." Luckily, the father of one (Hayden, 8) was alone at the time. The good news is that he was released from the hospital with no major injures (aches, pains, and some bruises, a second source tells Us). That's a rough way to start the new year, but knowing Spade's sense of humor, he'll be able to find the silver-lining of it all. He can take the opportunity, while he's laying low, to come up with some more hilarious videos to share on Instagram.
