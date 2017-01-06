Ready for a new job in the new year? Why not think big — as in, a big paycheck.
Recently, Glassdoor ranked the best companies to work for in 2017 based on anonymous employee reviews. Now, the website has gone a step further to find jobs at those companies with a base salary of at least $100,000.
These jobs aren't just for the CEOs. To be considered, there had to be at least 10 anonymous salary reports for the specific position on Glassdoor. Additionally, Glassdoor notes that these aren't jobs like "surgeon" and "professional athlete" that require a lifetime of training and schooling to get the paycheck. Oh, and did we mention they're all hiring?
Click through to see all 11 jobs — are you surprised at some of the ones on the list?