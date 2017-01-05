Jennifer Lopez Gets Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Jennifer Lopez has been granted a temporary restraining order against a man she claims is stalking her, Us Weekly reports. Lawyers for the singer and actress requested the order against Timothy McLanahan in L.A. Superior Court on January 3. McLanahan, described as a "transient" in court documents, must stay 100 yards away from Lopez and her 8-year-old twins, Max and Emme. He must also stay 100 yards away from Lopez's home, workplace, and vehicle, as well as her children's school. McLanahan has allegedly been arrested in the past for trespassing onto Lopez's property. "Suspect has driven his vehicle onto victim’s property and wants to see her and was arrested, follows victim by his own admission, suspect has history of violence, and suspect continues to send mail and flowers to victim," the court’s director of public information, Mary Hern, told Us Weekly of the claims made by the star's legal team. TMZ reports that court documents allege that McLanahan has followed Lopez from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. Her bodyguard reportedly described him as a "transient" who has been charged with firearms violations in the past. A court hearing has been set for January 24 to follow up on the matter. Lopez's legal team has not yet responded to our request for comment.
Advertisement