We Didn’t Know Luxury Until We Tried This Rose Petal Highlighter

In our wildest of daydreams, we often imagine ourselves in Paris, laying on a bed of rose petals and sipping the finest Champagne — without a worry in the world. After all, that's where the ambiance is always romantic; the makeup, endlessly luxurious. And while this fantasy is highly unlikely (you know, unless we were to score a winning lottery ticket), the upcoming products from Lancôme are helping make our reality equally indulgent. The luxury French brand is launching its limited-edition Absolutely Rose collection for spring — and it will make the world an infinitely rosier place. Among the line, which will hit the Lancôme website later this month, includes a cotton candy-pink shadow and lip palette ($50), pearlescent white eyeliner ($26), and perhaps our favorite: the La Rose a Poudrer ($60), the most decadent highlighter we've ever seen. For starters, inside the 50s-inspired vintage box sits a delicate rose — and it's so soft, you might even mistake it for the real thing. Better still, perched inside those pretty, pink petals is a buildable illuminating powder that would perk up even the dullest winter complexion. (You read that right: the formula is dispersed between flowers.) But if you think that's the most luxurious part, wait until you swirl it on. One light dusting of the stuff to our cheekbones and down our noses, and our skin looks instantly lit-from-within, with that certain je ne sais quoi we've always coveted. So while a trip to France may not be in the cards right now, we'll settle for the next-best things: vanity-topping blooms, glowing skin, and a bottle of Prosecco chilling in the fridge.
