This New Beauty Subscription for Women Of Color Has An Important Social Mission

It’s no secret that the beauty industry has historically failed women of color. For me, that means difficulty finding an appropriate foundation shade (without mixing brands and colors) and an even harder time trying to nab a subscription service that offers products that will match and flatter my complexion. The latter, however, just got a whole hell of a lot easier. Enter: Huesbox, a brand new beauty subscription service for people of color — with one major difference from its competition. After tiring of chucking countless off-color subscription products into the trash, founders Jasmine, Janae, and Robin Harris (sisters and mother, respectively), launched Huesbox to bring products made by people of color to people of color. What's more, the box caters to the health, wellness, and beauty needs of women all while tapping into beauty traditions from Native American, Latino, African, and Asian cultures. For $12 a month, subscribers receive four to six sample-sized products from multiculturally-owned small businesses, all surrounding a monthly theme. For example, this month’s theme is detox. "We'll have products to reduce stress and boost mental health — topics not discussed often in communities of color," Jasmine Harris told MPR News. "One of our goals is to generate those conversations...that's why it's important that this is not just a makeup box." Though Husebox is not the first subscription catering to the needs of women of color, it’s the first seeking to cross-culturally connect and simultaneously empower multicultural entrepreneurs. Huesbox’s mission has been heard and we’re ready to watch it soar!
A sneak peek of one of our tradeshow sample boxes! These are half the size of our standard monthly subscription box.
