McDonald’s Just Gave The McGriddle A Makeover & We’re Not Mad

McDonald's has finally caught on to what good Southerners have known for a long time: fried chicken makes a delicious breakfast food. That's right, the fast food chain is testing its compact take on classic chicken and waffles. According to FoodBest, the Chicken McGriddle debuted in Ohio last year. Starting this week, it will be on the all-day breakfast menu of certain Florida locations until April 26. The new Chicken McGriddle supposedly combines the sweetness and softness of the chain's famous griddle cakes with the crispy crunch of a savory McChicken patty. And if we're being honest, we could see how those flavors and textures would all come together in sandwich form. It might not be your favorite soul food diner, but it's a pretty decent on-the-go option, especially if you're already a lover of McDonald's breakfast. For the time being, McDonald's will only be treating Floridians to the new menu item, but if we've learned anything from the chain's previous test runs, the sandwich could be heading nationwide if it's well-received. Florida, don't let us down.
