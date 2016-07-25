There's News About McDonald's Sold Out Garlic Fries

Our #WorldFamousFries meet #GilroyGarlic only in the Bay Area! Try them at four South Bay restaurants today! pic.twitter.com/J7O4PSdEXJ— McDonald's Bay Area (@McD_BayArea) May 3, 2016
Update: After great success testing Gilroy Garlic Fries at four McDonald’s locations in California’s Bay Area, the chain will now offer the new menu item at 240 additional locations in the region, according to BrandEating. Gilroy Garlic Fries are expected to pop up on these menus as soon as July 27, 2016. We're hoping this means it's only a matter of time before garlic fries end up going nationwide.
This article was originally published on May 10, 2016.
What started out as a test-menu item at just four McDonald’s locations in California’s Bay Area may already be a fan favorite. Gilroy Garlic Fries, made to order with a pureed mix of garlic, olive oil, Parmesan cheese, parsley, and salt, have proven to a huge success for the chain. And no wonder, since the garlic used in the puree was locally sourced from Gilroy, California, which is also known as “the Garlic Capital of the World” and is located just 80 miles south of San Francisco.
Unfortunately, the popularity of the fries has also led to a temporary shortage of supplies at those four locations after less than two weeks. In a statement released this past Sunday, the Bay Area restaurants apologized for the shortage, saying, “We are excited about how many people have visited our restaurants to try the fries, and we apologize for any inconvenience to our customers.”
@McD_BayArea Please update the status as soon as they're back! (with which locations)— Tom Lee (@tom4238) May 10, 2016
The temporary loss of the fries is certainly unfortunate for fans, but fear not, garlic lovers! The overwhelming success of the fries means McDonald’s will most likely consider adding them to the menus of all 250 locations in the Bay Area and hopefully even the rest of the country. (McDonald's would just have to figure out a way to source all that Gilroy Garlic.) For now, though, San Franciscans and nonresidents alike will just have to be patient.
