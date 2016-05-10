What started out as a test-menu item at just four McDonald’s locations in California’s Bay Area may already be a fan favourite. Gilroy Garlic Fries, made to order with a pureed mix of garlic, olive oil, Parmesan cheese, parsley, and salt, have proven to a huge success for the chain. And no wonder, since the garlic used in the puree was locally sourced from Gilroy, California, which is also known as “the Garlic Capital of the World” and is located just 80 miles south of San Francisco.



Unfortunately, the popularity of the fries has also led to a temporary shortage of supplies at those four locations after less than two weeks. In a statement released this past Sunday, the Bay Area restaurants apologised for the shortage, saying, “We are excited about how many people have visited our restaurants to try the fries, and we apologise for any inconvenience to our customers.”