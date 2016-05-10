Our #WorldFamousFries meet #GilroyGarlic only in the Bay Area! Try them at four South Bay restaurants today! pic.twitter.com/J7O4PSdEXJ— McDonald's Bay Area (@McD_BayArea) May 3, 2016
What started out as a test-menu item at just four McDonald’s locations in California’s Bay Area may already be a fan favourite. Gilroy Garlic Fries, made to order with a pureed mix of garlic, olive oil, Parmesan cheese, parsley, and salt, have proven to a huge success for the chain. And no wonder, since the garlic used in the puree was locally sourced from Gilroy, California, which is also known as “the Garlic Capital of the World” and is located just 80 miles south of San Francisco.
Unfortunately, the popularity of the fries has also led to a temporary shortage of supplies at those four locations after less than two weeks. In a statement released this past Sunday, the Bay Area restaurants apologised for the shortage, saying, “We are excited about how many people have visited our restaurants to try the fries, and we apologise for any inconvenience to our customers.”
Unfortunately, the popularity of the fries has also led to a temporary shortage of supplies at those four locations after less than two weeks. In a statement released this past Sunday, the Bay Area restaurants apologised for the shortage, saying, “We are excited about how many people have visited our restaurants to try the fries, and we apologise for any inconvenience to our customers.”
@McD_BayArea Please update the status as soon as they're back! (with which locations)— Tom Lee (@tom4238) May 10, 2016
The temporary loss of the fries is certainly unfortunate for fans, but fear not, garlic lovers! The overwhelming success of the fries means McDonald’s will most likely consider adding them to the menus of all 250 locations in the Bay Area and hopefully even the rest of the country. (McDonald's would just have to figure out a way to source all that Gilroy Garlic.) For now, though, San Franciscans and nonresidents alike will just have to be patient.
Advertisement