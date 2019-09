This Mom Is Opening Up About A Breast-Feeding Stigma We Don’t Talk About

There are a lot of stigmas surrounding breast-feeding, but what most often comes to mind is women being shamed for breast-feeding in public (yes, even if you're a celebrity ). What's less discussed, however, is the stigma against extended breast-feeding, in which a mother breast-feeds her child past a certain recommended age. Davina Wright, who still breast-feeds her 5-year-old triplets, Willow, Connor, and Summer, knows that stigma all too well. In a blog post for The Milk Meg , Wright wrote that although people often think she's still breast-feeding her children because she can't let go of them, it's really more about allowing her children to wean off on their own. "My older two kids both self-weaned around 13 to 14 months, so my rather lofty goal with the trio was two years," she wrote . "But here we are, still going." While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that most people in the U.S. stop breast-feeding before their babies are 6 months old, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends breast-feeding for up to one year, and the World Health Organization recommends nursing for "up to 2 years of age or beyond."