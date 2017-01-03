"Aloe vera is a botanical treatment with inherently hydrating properties," Joshua Zeichner, MD, director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital told us. "The majority of the benefits come from the pulp of the plant, however the juice is usually made from the green, outer leaf." Sounds promising, right? Kind of: "There is little data on the use of the leaves or aloe juice for hair and skin, however it is rich in vitamins and may help soothe an inflamed scalp to promote healthy hair growth."