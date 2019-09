Water is water, right? As anyone who hates the taste of H20 from the tap will tell you, not all water is created equal. In fact, common additives can have a major impact on more than your palate — it can impact your 'do, from color and volume , all the way to long-term hair health. Generally speaking, the less stuff in your H20, like minerals or chlorine, the better. A new hair-care brand, however, is taking it one step further.