Of Course Demi Lovato Loves The #DemiLovatoChallenge

Yooo! I played my song at the gym and they went OFF!?? I think we got one?? #DemiLovatoChallenge @tumblingislife @clzcrashmob @b.fluent_ @1st_goldmedalist (Full video on YouTube!)

A video posted by Kandi Reign • The Brand?☔️ (@iamkandireign) on Dec 20, 2016 at 12:09pm PST