Of Course Demi Lovato Loves The #DemiLovatoChallenge

If you thought viral dance crazes were something that would be left behind in 2016, think again. The latest dance to spawn a hashtag is the #DemiLovatoChallenge, and it's dedicated to, yep, Demi Lovato. This past weekend, Twitter chimed in with excitement over the track, "I Feel Like Demi Lovato," created by teen rapper Kandi Reign. Tons of fans tweeted their support of the lyrics and accompanying dance challenge. And now Lovato herself has given her seal of approval. On January 3, the singer tweeted: "Umm.. this #demilovatochallenge is giving me LIFE" with a few crying-laughing and praise hand emojis. We feel the same way.
Advertisement
Not only that, but Lovato's younger sister, Madison De La Garza, was spotted performing the challenge with a few friends.
Of course, Kandi is doing the next logical thing: campaigning to do her dance and rap on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. I have a strong feeling her wish will come true.
Boy dont I want to perform "I Feel Like Demi Lovato" on @TheEllenShow ?? (Retweet)— Therealkandireign (@Iamkandireign_) January 3, 2017
Check out the original song and moves below.
Advertisement