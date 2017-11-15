3,023 beauty products. 46 dedicated
guinea pigs testers. And one year to determine once and for all which of them deserved the title of the coolest, most innovative new beauty products of 2017. It wasn't easy, but we managed — and in the process we found highlighters that made our cheekbones look like they'd been hit with a lens flare, dry shampoos that made our grimy fifth-day hair look like sexy second-day texture, face masks that restored our frazzled skin to a clear, smooth, no-filter-necessary state, and concealers that covered it all up when all else failed.
Now, we bring the results of our research to you. The nominees we've chosen have pushed boundaries, changed games, and raised the bar for the rest of the industry to follow suit. Foundation in all shades, lipsticks for loud mouths, and no rule that can't be broken: The beauty revolution is here — and everyone is invited.
