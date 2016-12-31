Keke Palmer Reveals Past Sexual Abuse In Facebook Live Video

In a Facebook Live video, Keke Palmer revealed that she was sexually abused. The Scream Queens actress spoke openly about overcoming poverty and sexual abuse in the hopes of inspiring others.
“At the end of the day, [fame] wasn’t handed to me. At the end of the day, the cards were against me. At the end of the day, I did grow up on Section 8. At the end of the day, I have experienced abuse, sexual abuse. I have experienced turmoil in my family. We have a strong bond, but we’ve been through some shit,” Palmer revealed while reading excerpts from her upcoming book, I Don’t Belong to You: Quiet the Noise and Find Your Voice.
Telling the story of her father, who tapped into his pension fund to move their family to Los Angeles, Palmer emphasizes the importance of hope amidst adversity — something which she is not afraid to admit she has copious personal experience with. That's precisely the point.
“The point is not to hide those things,” Palmer explains, "because when we hide those things, we prevent other people from envisioning that life for themselves...the reality is, it doesn’t matter where you’re from, it doesn’t matter who you are, it doesn’t matter what your daddy did to you or what your mama did to you, it matters what you do with yourself. And that is the reality.”
Words to live by.
Advertisement