People Thought This Disney Channel Star Died Instead Of Debbie Reynolds

While the world mourned the death of the iconic star Debbie Reynolds, there was a part of the internet that mistakenly believed it was a young Disney Channel star who had passed away.
Over the last couple of days, fans of actor Debby Ryan have been mourning her on social media — even though she's very much alive. The similarities between the names of the 23-year-old star of Jessie and Reynolds apparently led to some confusion.
Many social-media users posted tributes, using the phrase "RIP Debby Ryan."
Omg I can't believe that 2016 took away Debby Ryan too. Rip girl, I will always be Jessie's #1 fan. 😩😢 pic.twitter.com/WJnhYz9KTI— shania (@sj_peralta) December 29, 2016
Ryan took to Twitter to clarify that it was the Singin' In The Rain starlet who had passed away.
She tweeted, "No... guys, that's very thoughtful but it's Reynolds. Debbie Reynolds..."
No... guys, that's very thoughtful but it's Reynolds.— debbyryan (@DebbyRyan) December 29, 2016
Debbie Reynolds...
Reynolds passed away on Wednesday, just one day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher. She was 84.
