This Is The Cutest Thing You'll See Today

You'd have to be a robot not to appreciate the adorableness of Victoria and David Beckham's daughter Harper Seven writing "I Love Mummy and Daddy" in the sand. A literal robot. We mean... Look at the cute flowers she drew around the message!
“Kisses from my baby girl. X VB,” Victoria captioned the photo on Twitter.
Harper, who is 5, takes after Victoria with her creativity: She loves ballet, and even reportedly helped her posh mom — a UN ambassador — design a T-shirt for World AIDS Day this year.
Okay, our work here is done. This sweet picture says it all.
Kisses from my baby girl ✨ X VB pic.twitter.com/RUjtjPuU7M— Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) December 30, 2016
