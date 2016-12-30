Kelly Ripa's Teen Son Looks Just Like Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is much more than just a hilarious, pint-sized talk show host. She's also a wife, a mother, and a great hand-jiver.
Ripa and her husband, actor Mark Consuelos, have three kids: Michael, 19, Lola, 15, and Joaquin, 13. And, not to alarm you but, Michael and Mark look exactly the same. As in, he could totally get away with using his dad's ID has a fake (he shouldn't! But, like, it would work).
Ripa shared a photo of Michael and her on snowy vacation with her friend, comedian Rachel Harris, and it will make you do a double take.
Whoaaaa. Here are the boys together. Just look at that genealogy. Good stuff.
But, bad news if you were hoping to follow the mini-Mark on social media. He is a bit behind on it all. At the moment, his Instagram bio reads:
Come on, Michael! We need some more Mark-Michael selfies.
