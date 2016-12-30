The Obamas Were Just Named 2017's Most Desirable Neighbors & We Totally Get Why

Every year, the real estate website Zillow poses the question, "Which celebrity would you most want to live next-door to?" which gives us the perfect opportunity to discuss something we already spend most of our time pondering. Zillow recently published the results of this year's survey, and we're definitely in agreement with what people had to say.
Coming in at the very top are the Obamas, and we think this is a great answer for a number of reasons. For starters, in 2017, living next to the Obamas will mean you are living next to a gorgeous 8,200-square-foot mansion in a historic D.C. neighborhood. We also wouldn't mind having Mr. President just over the fence always ready with a great dad joke, and we bet Mrs. Obama would have a kickass garden with plenty of great vegetables to share. Plus, doesn't being asked to dogsit for Bo and Sunny sound like a dream neighborly task?
So, we all agree that the Obamas would make fun and generous neighbors, but who else made the list this year? Those surveyed said they wouldn't mind sharing property lines with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Chip and Joanna Gaines. Imagine if you lived between the Johnsons and the Gaines family. Talk about an ideal living situation. We bet The Rock has a state-of-the-art home gym he'd let you use to work on that 2017 resolution. With Joanna Gaines as your neighbor, you might have to step up your home decor, but she'd probably be willing to lend a hand.
In addition to figuring out who of the rich and famous would be best to live next to, Zillow also took a survey of which stars people think would make the worst neightbors, and these answers are just as spot on: 7% of those surveyed said they didn't want to live next to Tom Cruise, which we're behind all the way. 23% said no way to living by Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, which given all their recent drama, also makes sense. At the very top of the list of celebs you'd least like to have as your neighbor is poor Justin Bieber.
A whopping 36% of people named him as their nightmare neighbor. Zillow's chief marketing officer, Jeremy Wacksman attributes this popular opinion to the fact that these days Bieber is seen as an unpredictable troublemaker, which isn't exactly what one looks for in a neighbor. We understand why these celebs were at the top of this particular list, but we also have to be honest with ourselves and admit that living next to any famous person would be totally awesome.
