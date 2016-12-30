Kit Harington Gets No Love On His Birthday

So, Kit Harington is basically all of us. The recently-turned-30 actor told W magazine that his birthday tradition includes chilling at the local pub in his hometown with his family and friends — not some crazy Hollywood bash. And since his birthday falls on December 26, the day after Christmas, he said he "never [gets] enough attention." But refreshingly, he likes it that way.
"I like getting that shit out of the way: It's like, okay, Christmas, birthday, done," Harington said in the video below. How efficient! What's more, he admitted to getting "really grumpy and selfish" on his birthday, and we can wholeheartedly relate. After all, it's pretty much the only day a year when it's socially acceptable to make it all about you. And when your fam seems so...clueless about gifts, it's kind of understandable: Harington told W that one time, his family gave him a Clue: Harry Potter set. "I'm not 10 years old..."
Kit, it might be time to find your inner child. You don't have to be 10 years old to appreciate Clue: Harry Potter. Especially after a round of drinks at the pub.
Watch the whole video:
