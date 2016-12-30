In a heartbreaking post on her Instagram account, Tara Reid revealed that her father passed away earlier today.



The 41-year-old actress shared a touching tribute to announce the news. Underneath a picture of she and her father she said, “He was a man full of life, love, wisdom, and strength. He was not only fun and in good spirits, but he was also one of the best story tellers I've ever heard. My dad was so supportive, kind, strong, and my hero. He was my heart, my soul, and my entire world.” She used the hashtag #RIPDADDYREID and a weeping emoji to express her grief.



Thomas Reid was 76-years-old. In addition to Tara, he is a father to three other adult children. There are no details yet on his cause of death.

