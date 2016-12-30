After this year, we'd do pretty much anything to zonk out and not think about what we've just been through. Luckily, this video of frozen food defrosting makes it pretty easy. Discovered by Eater, the time-lapse video takes us through the journey of items fresh out of the freezer and it's surprisingly soothing.
Accompanied by the soundtrack of ice melting, the video is close to eight minutes of serene defrosting. The artists behind the video, Stereokroma TV, describe the project as "Micro ASMR" which stands for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response. It's those tingles that some people feel in their brains when watching something soothing, but you don't need to have it to admit that this video is both satisfying and sleep-inducing.
In a matter of seconds, we can watch peas, strawberries, and tangerines go from frozen rocks to ready-to-eat food, each accompanied by helpful labels so we know exactly what we just saw. The camera takes you right up close, and it's hard to say if the sound or the visual is more pleasing.
Stereokroma TV has done other similar "Micro ASMR" videos, including one about soap bubbles and another of burning incense.
Watch the addictive defrosting video below, and see if you can get to the end without nodding off.
