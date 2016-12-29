Ryan Gosling's Next Role Will Take Him To The Moon

Ryan Gosling's next stop will be the moon. Well, at least on the big screen, that is.
The La La Land actor is teaming once again with director Damien Chazelle for a biopic about Neil Armstrong, the first man to ever set foot on the moon, Entertainment Weekly reported.
The film, which will be based on James R. Hansen’s book First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong, was confirmed by Universal Pictures on Thursday.
The biopic will follow the astronaut's life from the years 1961 to 1969. It will also tell the story of how the NASA was able to put a man on the moon. According to EW, the film was described as a "visceral, first-person account."
We're looking forward to see how Gosling will portray the man at the center of one of the most dangerous missions in the history of humanity. After all, why sing about the stars when you can actually shoot for the moon?
