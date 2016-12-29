"Debbie went to be with Carrie," Messing wrote. "She always worried about her. Carrie left too soon and now they are together again. My heart is literally broken. For 8 years she was my mom. She was pure energy & light when she came on stage. She was loving, and bawdy, and playful — a consummate pro — old-school and yet had the work ethic and investment in her craft of a new fiery up and comer.



"She was always running off to Vegas or somewhere else 'on the road' to be a hoofer, to sing and dance and make people laugh. She performed 340 days out of the year. An inspiration on every level. A legend of course, the epitome of clean-cut American optimism, dancing with Gene Kelly as an equal, a warrior woman who never stopped working. A devoted mother and grandmother, and aunt and great-aunt, and friend. I lost my mom a few years ago. She loved that Debbie was my TV mom. I hope they find each other and hug and kiss and my mom says, 'I got you, Debbie. Carrie's waiting for you.' RIP Bobbie Adler."

