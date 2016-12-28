

"Tell me I'll never have to go out there again," Marie begs Jess, after the two get together. They're the perfect juxtaposition to Sally and Harry's fumbling friendship.



No, Marie doesn't save her galaxy from a dark, evil force. What she did was give a voice to a new era of women who talk about love and sex as something we're entitled to desire and pursue. It's not that women didn't talk to each other like this before, but they certainly didn't do so on our screens. Fisher's character delivered that fresh candor in a movie people watched and quoted for decades. That's why I'm declaring Marie the godmother of the SATC foursome, not to mention Girls' Jessa, Marnie, Shosh, and Hannah. She is also the progenitor of our own morning-after brunch conversations with our BFFs.