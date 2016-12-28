Someone Stole Queen Latifah's Car At A Gas Station

On December 20, someone stole Queen Latifah's car at an Atlanta Shell gas station.
Someone else had been driving the car, and he'd just gotten out to pump gas, FOX-5 Atlanta reports. The thieves pulled up in a white BMW and drove off in the 2015 Mercedes Benz S63.
The police found three men with the vehicle and what was presumably the same BMW. Though they haven't arrested anyone yet, they were able to return the car to its rightful owner.
After Queen Latifah got it back, she found some strange surprises left behind: fruit punch and lemonade.
Incidents like these are all too common. Miley Cyrus, Kanye West, and a number of other celebrities have had their cars stolen as well. It even happened another time to Queen Latifah herself over two decades ago, E! News reports.
This more recent case is still being investigated.
