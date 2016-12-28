Whether you love it or hate it, Valentine's Day 2017 is fast approaching. Or at least Oreo seems to be celebrating early. After all, a day all about love in the dead of winter is, sensibly, an ideal time to be eating chocolate. More specifically, chocolate-covered things — and that's something we can rally behind 100%. So when one of Delish's editors tipped us off to Oreo's newest cookie creation, we lost it in sweet anticipation.
And you don't actually have to wait until V-Day to enjoy Oreo's Chocolate Strawberry limited-edition cookies. In fact, they've already been spotted popping up at Target and Walmart locations around the country. The classic cookie sandwiches together a chocolate cream that's been filled with a strawberry-flavored center. In short, a feat of pure cookie-sandwich mechanical genius.
But this isn't the company's first "surprise center" — remember filled cupcake Oreos? We sure do. And if this chocolate-strawberry combo can hold a flame to those, then we've already decided what our S.O.s will be getting this February 14. Or, better yet, what we'll be eating on the couch while binging Netflix in a Snuggie.
