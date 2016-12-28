Story from Food & Drinks

Oreo's Latest Proves That We'll Never Get Tired Of New Flavors

Elizabeth Buxton
Whether you love it or hate it, Valentine's Day 2017 is fast approaching. Or at least Oreo seems to be celebrating early. After all, a day all about love in the dead of winter is, sensibly, an ideal time to be eating chocolate. More specifically, chocolate-covered things — and that's something we can rally behind 100%. So when one of Delish's editors tipped us off to Oreo's newest cookie creation, we lost it in sweet anticipation.
And you don't actually have to wait until V-Day to enjoy Oreo's Chocolate Strawberry limited-edition cookies. In fact, they've already been spotted popping up at Target and Walmart locations around the country. The classic cookie sandwiches together a chocolate cream that's been filled with a strawberry-flavored center. In short, a feat of pure cookie-sandwich mechanical genius.

But this isn't the company's first "surprise center" — remember filled cupcake Oreos? We sure do. And if this chocolate-strawberry combo can hold a flame to those, then we've already decided what our S.O.s will be getting this February 14. Or, better yet, what we'll be eating on the couch while binging Netflix in a Snuggie.
