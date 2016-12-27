Proof Catherine Zeta-Jones & Her Family Are Living Their Best Laid-Back Life

Catherine Zeta-Jones, is alive and well, and celebrating Christmas in style. The actress posted a photo on Instagram this Christmas of her family, all snuggled together on a couch. The cuddle pile in question includes Zeta-Jones, her two children Carys and Dylan, and Michael Douglas.
"Totally laid back," she writes in the caption. Indeed, the happy foursome is entangled on the couch in a way that suggests no one is getting up anytime soon. Rest assured, Catherine Zeta-Jones is doing well.
The photo is actually a rare glimpse into the life of Zeta-Jones. As Us Weekly points out, the Academy Award-winning actress is relatively private, even as she maintains an active Instagram presence. (Most of her feed features home decor and selfies.) So it's a little out of the ordinary to see such public displays of affection from the family. Douglas and Zeta-Jones appear to be utterly reconciled — the the pair split in 2013 only to reconcile a year later.
Meanwhile in teenager land, Carys and Dylan Douglas share a cute 9K followers between the two of them. Carys's last photo features palm trees, a tiny white bikini, and a serene-looking subject. She looks totally laid-back.
See Zeta-Jones's post, below.
