As the world reels from news of George Michael's death, one reality star is paying tribute to the late singer, who was also his godfather.
James Kennedy of Vanderpump Rules fame shared an emotional message to the pop star on Instagram. Michael, who died on Christmas Day at age 53, can be seen posing with a toddler Kennedy and a large stuffed Barney toy in the throwback holiday photo.
"Rest in peace, George," the message reads. "I'm heartbroken we never got to speak again after so many years. I can't believe this has happened. Please watch over me in heaven Godfather. Enjoy paradise, I love you."
Kennedy also posted a photo of Michael posing with Kennedy's father, Andros Georgiou. The two men were once close friends, but fell out, according to People. The rift explains Kennedy's reference to not speaking to his godfather "after so many years."
