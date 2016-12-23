Snapchat & Uber Just Teamed Up To Bring Us New Filters

We may have been a little creeped out by Uber's recent announcement that you can now Uber to a person rather than just a destination, but the ridesharing company also recently announced a partnership we're definitely excited about. Uber teamed up with Snapchat to bring us brand-new filters you can only access while riding. This is the definition of something we never knew we needed. Thank goodness Uber knew!
The new Snapchat integration allows you to unlock a number of different special filters while you ride. You'll find a filter that displays your ETA, which is a fun new way to tell your friends, "I'm on my way." There are also basic ride filters and what Uber is calling mystery filters "for an added surprise." We can't wait to find out what that means.
If you already have Uber and Snapchat accounts, taking advantage of the integration is easy. You'll find a Snap card in you feed, and from there, you simply select the type of filter you want to use. Snap your photo then swipe right. Take a look at how it works below, so you can immediately start Snapping the next time you hop in an Uber.
