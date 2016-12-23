Disney stars are known for being able to do it all. Many of them can both sing and act. Well, it turns out, quite a few of them also have a knack for real estate. The latest former Disney kid to make a big and beautiful home purchase is Bella Thorne. Disney Channel fans know her from the series Shake It Up, which ended in 2013. Thorne, now 19, just bought a home in Sherman Oaks, a Los Angeles neighborhood popular among the rich and famous.
Recently, Thorne has taken some more grown-up roles, like one in Amityville: The Awakening. In real life, she'll soon be making the move to her very grown-up 4,500-square-foot home. Trulia reports, Thorne dropped $2 million on the traditional-style property. Though the teen still isn't old enough to drink, the Sherman Oaks house looks like it will be a great place for entertaining. Take a look ahead to see inside this incredible new pad.
Recently, Thorne has taken some more grown-up roles, like one in Amityville: The Awakening. In real life, she'll soon be making the move to her very grown-up 4,500-square-foot home. Trulia reports, Thorne dropped $2 million on the traditional-style property. Though the teen still isn't old enough to drink, the Sherman Oaks house looks like it will be a great place for entertaining. Take a look ahead to see inside this incredible new pad.