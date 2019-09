This Hair Trend Will Take Your Holiday Look To Ridiculous New Heights

So many of this season’s simple pleasures revolve around the Christmas tree. It's where those who celebrate Christmas string up lights and hang ornaments, sip hot cocoa and/or generously spiked eggnog, and unwrap gifts while delivering Oscar-worthy performances declaring how much they really, really love them. It just isn’t Christmas without it, because in many ways, the tree embodies the spirit of Christmas itself.Or! You can embody the spirit of Christmas — and reestablish yourself as the coolest cousin — by hopping on board the Christmas-tree hair trend. As The Daily Mail explains, all you need to do is style your hair into an upside-down-cone shape, not unlike a Christmas tree, and cover it with ornaments. Now, you are the tree.