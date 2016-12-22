These Holiday Smoothie Bowls Are Absolutely Stunning

If you thought holiday treats were meant to be served hot, think again. Vegan chef Rachel Lorton has recently been making the most stunning smoothie bowls that are as festive as any mug of hot chocolate or mulled wine you've ever had.
About two weeks ago, Lorton began posting photos and videos of holiday-inspired bowls on her Instagram account and we haven't been able to get over how gorgeous they are. Each bowl is intricately decorated with multicolored swirls of smoothie and fruit juice. They're then topped with fruits cut into holiday or winter shapes. Whether it's a bowl with a kiwi wreath or a dragonfruit snowman, every single one screams, "'Tis the season." We would say they're much too pretty to eat, except that they also look so incredibly tasty.
If you love food videos, you'll definitely want to head over to Lorton's Instagram and binge all 12 of her holiday smoothie-bowl tutorials. In the meantime, gaze upon photos of her expertly decorated and delicious-looking smoothie bowls, ahead.
