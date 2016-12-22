We learned earlier this year that Robin Schreiber is a force of purity, goodness, and super-fly moves. The "Dancing Warriors Mom" claimed her internet fame from the sidelines of countless Golden State Warrior games, but now, FINALLY, she's taken center stage. Schreiber took to the hardwood alongside the Warriors dance team this past Tuesday. As you can see in the video above, she slays the dance, all the while wearing a Warriors-themed Christmas sweater.
Back in November, Schreiber told Fox News affiliate KTVU that she only became the Dancing Mom in a time of need. "After the election I kind of felt people were down and needed something more upbeat so I decided to don my sweater once again and get up and dance," she said. "I danced really silly and people were laughing and I think it's gotten people's spirits up."
As this year comes to a close, we need all the wholesome memes we can get. We need lovestruck coffeehouse employees. We need fitness-crazed deer. We need Robin Schreiber and her nonstop hips. Not all heroes wear capes.
